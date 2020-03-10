Four dead after boulder hit house in J-K's Udhampur

Four people were killed and one sustained injuries after a boulder fell on a house here in Ghordi, Udhampur, police said on Tuesday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed by the police.

More details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

