Holi celebrations in Delhi's riots-affected Maujpur

People residing in violence-hit north-east Delhi's Maujpur celebrated Holi with joy on Tuesday. The tension of the previous days seemed to have given way to the festivities on Holi. "This year I am selling much more sweets than the last year. From yesterday onwards people are turning up in large number at my shop. The sales have gone up by about 35 per cent," said Gaurav, a shoopkeeper.

Children and elders were seen buying colours from the roadside shops while wearing a smile on the faces. Maujpur was one of the localities in north-east Delhi that faced communal violence in the last week of February.

In order to prevent any sort of untoward incident, Aman Committees and Nagrik Suraksha Committees have been formed in the communally sensitive areas. (ANI)

