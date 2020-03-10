Heavy security in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Holi

In an effort to prevent any untoward incident, security was heightened in several areas of northeast Delhi, including Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar, on Tuesday on the occasion of Holi.

Paramilitary forces and police were deployed at sensitive spots in the area.

53 people were killed and over 200 sustained injuries in the northeast Delhi violence last month.(ANI)

