MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign
As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaid
"We have received resignations of 19 MLAs throughe-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI
Further details are awaited.
