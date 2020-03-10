Left Menu
Cong MLAs from MP staying in Bengaluru seek police protection

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:41 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:41 IST
Amid the crisis in the ruling Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit, 19 MLAs of the party, who are staying in the city, have written to the Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police seeking protection and police escort. "We have come to Karnataka state voluntarily on some important work, regarding which we require protection and escort from local police for our safe movement and safe stay in and around Bangalore," the letter dated March 9 and signed by 19 legislators said.

The MLAs, including six ministers, on Tuesday sent their resignation letters via e-mail to the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal from Bengaluru, putting the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in a crisis. The move came as the congress prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and appeared set to join BJP Tuesday amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

Among the 19 here, two are women..

