Delhi riots a pre-planned conspiracy: Manik Sarkar

  • PTI
  • Agartala
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 09:55 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 09:55 IST
Alleging that the violence in Delhi was a "pre-planned conspiracy", former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar started a drive to raise funds for those affected by the clashes. Urging people to help the riot survivors, Sarkar raised questions on the role of the administration to tackle the violence that killed at least 53 people.

"Hooligans were hired from outside Delhi. They ransacked and vandalised many houses and shops. It was a pre- planned conspiracy induced by communal hatred," said the veteran CPI(M) leader. "I urge everybody to come forward to help the riot survivors," he added.

Sarkar, who is currently the leader of opposition in the state, alleged that no serious steps were taken against those behind the violence. The fundraising drive, being conducted by CPI(M) activists, will continue over the next few days across the state, party leaders said.

At least 200 people were injured, many hundreds displaced and businesses destroyed in the riots that began on February 24 and continued till February 26. Over 700 cases have been filed, and nearly 2,400 people have either been detained or arrested.

In a statement earlier this month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the violence..

