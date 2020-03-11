Left Menu
Development News Edition

RS to discuss Delhi violence on Thursday, House adjourns

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:30 IST
RS to discuss Delhi violence on Thursday, House adjourns

Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned for the day after the government and the opposition agreed to a discussion in the House on Thursday on the recent communal violence in Delhi. The opposition was demanding a discussion on the issue today itself. The House witnessed three brief adjournments as the government and opposition parties were trying to reach an agreement on holding the discussion on the Delhi violence as well as the debate on two ordinances which are set to lapse.

The House met again at 3:40 pm and Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi to give his statement. Joshi told the House: "As agreed in the meeting in the Deputy Chairman's Chamber, the two ordinances (listed in supplementary agenda) would be discussed tomorrow at 11 am.

Thereafter, there would be a discussion on Delhi violence in the House." The two ordinances are the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad then said: "We have agreed that we will finish the discussion on two ordinances in the morning tomorrow and discuss the Delhi violence in the afternoon." He asked the Deputy Chairman, "I request you to adjourn the House for the day." Thereafter the Deputy Chairman said, "Since it is the sense of the House, I adjourn the House till 11 am on March 12, 2020." In the morning, the House was adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties raised the issue of communal violence in Delhi and the government ban on two Malayalam news channels for their coverage of the riots.

While Left parties raised the issue of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry imposing a 48-hour telecast ban on Asianet News and Media One TV, the TMC raised the issue of recent communal violence in the national capital. Some Congress members raised the political happenings in Madhya Pradesh where the party's government is facing a crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall as investors wary of U.S. response to virus

U.S. stock index futures fell more than 2 on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, on skepticism about President Donald Trumps stimulus plan to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.Expectations that Trump w...

Russian hoaxers say UK's Prince Harry criticised Trump in prank call

Russian pranksters say they duped Britains Prince Harry into saying his new life outside the royal family is much better and that U.S. President Donald Trump has blood on his hands over climate change. Reuters was unable to verify the authe...

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fly home

Egyptian authorities said Wednesday that 46 French and US tourists who had been quarantined on a coronavirus-hit Nile cruise boat have flown home. They were among dozens of foreign tourists and Egyptian crew who had been either confined to ...

Kaushik wins intense box-off to make Olympic cut as Indian boxing records best qualifying show

World bronze-medallist Manish Kaushik 63kg on Wednesday became the ninth Indian boxer to book an Olympic berth after winning a brutal box-off at the Asian Qualifiers as the country recorded its best-ever qualifying numbers for the quadrenni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020