Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Ministry constitutes 2 spl committees to fasten CAPF works

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:43 IST
Home Ministry constitutes 2 spl committees to fasten CAPF works

The Union Home Ministry has constituted two special committees to specifically deal with issues and approvals related to the CAPFs that render a variety of internal security duties in the country, including border guarding, officials said on Wednesday. They said while the first committee will be headed by the home secretary and will deal with issues that are to be decided between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and these forces, the second will be headed by the secretary (border management) and will only deal with procurement matters.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are also known as paramilitary forces and comprise the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal. Though the Assam Rifles is not a CAPF, issues related to the force will also be dealt with by these two committees, which were constituted last week.

According to the MHA's directions, these committees are special and hence "routine matters" will not be taken up in their meetings. Only the directors general of these forces along with joint secretaries of subjects like police, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, Naxal operations, northeast affairs and border management in the home ministry will be part of the meetings.

The committees, as per the ministry directive accessed by PTI, will also take up sharing of best practices among each other and review decisions till successful resolution is found. They will ensure effective coordination and monitoring of CAPF issues like anti-Naxal operations, border security, procurement of modern assault weapons, surveillance technology and other gadgetry, anti-terrror preparedness, VIP security, among other issues that are dealt with by the home ministry as part of the security establishment, a senior officer said.

He said the committee heads will be empowered to obtain sanctions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement important recommendations for these forces that are about 10 lakh-personnel strong. Shah, during a CRPF event in December last year, had announced that the government is working to implement a number of measures for upgrading technology and welfare of the CAPF troops.

The minister said he has a "firm determination" to change the existing situation on various issues confronting these forces, including housing. "By August-September next year (2020), we will have a definite action plan for initiation of a number of welfare issues for all these forces.

"My government's commitment is that while you protect us and the country, it is the duty of the government to ensure the well-being and protection of your families," Shah had said. The committees will also work to realise these goals set by the minister, the officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall as investors wary of U.S. response to virus

U.S. stock index futures fell more than 2 on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, on skepticism about President Donald Trumps stimulus plan to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.Expectations that Trump w...

Russian hoaxers say UK's Prince Harry criticised Trump in prank call

Russian pranksters say they duped Britains Prince Harry into saying his new life outside the royal family is much better and that U.S. President Donald Trump has blood on his hands over climate change. Reuters was unable to verify the authe...

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fly home

Egyptian authorities said Wednesday that 46 French and US tourists who had been quarantined on a coronavirus-hit Nile cruise boat have flown home. They were among dozens of foreign tourists and Egyptian crew who had been either confined to ...

Kaushik wins intense box-off to make Olympic cut as Indian boxing records best qualifying show

World bronze-medallist Manish Kaushik 63kg on Wednesday became the ninth Indian boxer to book an Olympic berth after winning a brutal box-off at the Asian Qualifiers as the country recorded its best-ever qualifying numbers for the quadrenni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020