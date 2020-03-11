Home Ministry constitutes 2 spl committees to fasten CAPF works

The Union Home Ministry has constituted two special committees to specifically deal with issues and approvals related to the CAPFs that render a variety of internal security duties in the country, including border guarding, officials said on Wednesday. They said while the first committee will be headed by the home secretary and will deal with issues that are to be decided between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and these forces, the second will be headed by the secretary (border management) and will only deal with procurement matters.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are also known as paramilitary forces and comprise the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal. Though the Assam Rifles is not a CAPF, issues related to the force will also be dealt with by these two committees, which were constituted last week.

According to the MHA's directions, these committees are special and hence "routine matters" will not be taken up in their meetings. Only the directors general of these forces along with joint secretaries of subjects like police, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, Naxal operations, northeast affairs and border management in the home ministry will be part of the meetings.

The committees, as per the ministry directive accessed by PTI, will also take up sharing of best practices among each other and review decisions till successful resolution is found. They will ensure effective coordination and monitoring of CAPF issues like anti-Naxal operations, border security, procurement of modern assault weapons, surveillance technology and other gadgetry, anti-terrror preparedness, VIP security, among other issues that are dealt with by the home ministry as part of the security establishment, a senior officer said.

He said the committee heads will be empowered to obtain sanctions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement important recommendations for these forces that are about 10 lakh-personnel strong. Shah, during a CRPF event in December last year, had announced that the government is working to implement a number of measures for upgrading technology and welfare of the CAPF troops.

The minister said he has a "firm determination" to change the existing situation on various issues confronting these forces, including housing. "By August-September next year (2020), we will have a definite action plan for initiation of a number of welfare issues for all these forces.

"My government's commitment is that while you protect us and the country, it is the duty of the government to ensure the well-being and protection of your families," Shah had said. The committees will also work to realise these goals set by the minister, the officer said..

