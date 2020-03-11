Bedi pitches for women representation in Pondy Cabinet

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday expressed concern over non-representation for women in the V Narayanasamy-led Ministry in the union territory. In a message to mediapersons here, the former IPS officer made a veiled reference to the plea by the Chief Minister Narayanasamy during the International Women's day celebrations Tuesday that the Centre should ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.

Bedi, who is at loggerheads with the Chief Minister ever since she assumed office in 2016, said the Puducherry cabinet had no women representation when the Union Territory has elected women legislators. "One-third of the strength of the cabinet can be earmarked for women MLAs," she added.

The Lt Governor also wanted to know if any of the members in the cabinet would step down paving the way for inclusion of two women members..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

