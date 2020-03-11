Dr Sanjeev Khosla joins as full-time director of CSIR-IMTECH

Dr Sanjeev Khosla has joined as a full-time director of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) here. Dr Khosla has more than two decades of research experience, an IMTECH release said here on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment as Director, CSIR-IMTECH, Dr Khosla was working as a scientist at the Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), which is an autonomous organisation funded by the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Dr Khosla said IMTECH will continue to strive in its mission to serve unmet societal and medical needs through cutting edge science and innovation.

CSIR-IMTECH is a national centre for excellence in microbial sciences and was established in 1984..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.