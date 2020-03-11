Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amy recruited of 1.65 personnel from 2016-17 to 2018-19: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:56 IST
Amy recruited of 1.65 personnel from 2016-17 to 2018-19: Govt

The Army recruited nearly 1.65 lakh personnel between 2016-17 and 2018-19, the government said on Wednesday. In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister for State for Defence Shripad Naik said the Army recruited 54,815 personnel in 2016-17, 52,839 in 2017-18 and 57,266 in 2018-19.

Uttar Pradesh saw recruitment of 18,906 personnel during the three-year period, followed by Punjab and Chandigarh (15,455), Maharashtra (11,866) and Haryana (10,382). The hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw recruitment of 8,752 and 8,966 personnel respectively.

Total 5,275 personnel were recruited from Nepal. "Recruiting organisation conducts recruitment rallies for Indian Army with an endeavour to cover each district of the country, at least once in a year. The location of recruitment rally is decided from amongst the districts under jurisdiction of the Army Recruiting Office in consultation with the civil administration," Naik said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar coronavirus cases jump by 238 in one day: ministry

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Qatar jumped by 238 to 262 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, warning that they were likely a result of community transmission. The Ministry of Public Health announced today that it re...

UN programme to make education central part of response to climate change

With the latest UN climate report containing worrying evidence that climate change is having a major effect on all aspects of the environment, how can teachers help children and adults to sort through the growing mass of information, avoid ...

WHO says uses of word pandemic does not change what we do with virus

The World Health Organizations use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of the new coronavirus does not change its response, the head of the WHOs emergencies programme said on Wednesday.Dr Mike Ryan also told a news conference the ...

FACTBOX-Airlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak. Several have grounded many flights and ditched their financial outlooks. Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020