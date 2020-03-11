Govt feeding voter ID, driving licence details of people into software to identify Delhi rioters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that the government has fed details of voter identity cards and driving licences of people into a software to identify those involved in the Delhi violence. Responding to a debate on the violence in parts of Delhi that claimed over 50 lives, he said facial recognition technology has so far identified 1,100 people.

Out of them, over 300 had come from Uttar Pradesh to apparently create violence in northeast Delhi. Shah also said that the Home Ministry has communicated to the Delhi High Court regarding the establishment of a Claims Commission for relief and rehabilitation of victims.

He also informed the House that recoveries would be made from those responsible for the destruction of properties..

