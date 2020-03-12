12-year-old mentally unstable girl raped in UP's Fatehpur: Police

A 12-year-old mentally unstable girl was allegedly raped by one of her neighbours in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The incident took place within the limits of the Bakewar police station on Tuesday night, when the culprit took the girl for shopping and allegedly raped her, Bakewar Station House Office (SHO) AK Gautam said.

The girl, who returned home late in the night, somehow managed to narrate her ordeal to her mother, after which an FIR was lodged against Seth Kushwaha, a truck driver, the SHO said. A hunt was on to nab the culprit, he said, adding that the girl was sent for a medical examination..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.