Question Hour in Lok Sabha runs smoothly

The Question Hour in the Lok Sabha was completed without any adjournment on Thursday. The House has been repeatedly adjourned over the past few days due to protests over various issues, including last month's riots in northeast Delhi. Speaker Om Birla had also kept away from attending the House for a few days. It is the first time since the House reconvened for the second leg of the Budget Session on March 2 that the Question Hour was completed without any adjournment.

Six questions, including one on khadi wrist watches, were taken up during the Question Hour. The Question Hour is a crucial part of the legislative process where members grill the ministers over a range of issues. It is usually taken up in the first hour of convening of the House.

PTI RAM/PR DPB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

