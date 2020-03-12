Maha: Man held for attacking wife over petty dispute

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking his wife over a petty dispute in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said. The police arrested Deepak More for allegedly assaulting his wife with a spade during the Holi celebrations on Tuesday, police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

More was visiting his in-laws with his wife and as per a tribal tradition, the couple were supposed to eat mangoes on Holi day, he said. The accused insisted that the victim eat mangoes at his parents' place and when she refused, he attacked her with a spade, injuring her badly, the official said.

A complaint was subsequently registered by the victim's family, following which the accused was booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

