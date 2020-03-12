Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 4:13 p.m.

The health ministry asks people not to panic in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, saying the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing. 3:52 p.m.

Singapore has launched a probe to identify 95 of its citizens who took part in a religious gathering in Malaysia, a top minister says. 3:10 p.m.

Scientists in Israel are expected to announce in the coming days that they have completed development of a vaccine for coronavirus, media report says. 3:05 p.m.

The Delhi Traffic Police issues instructions regarding coronavirus for the safety of its personnel and motorists, officials say. 3:04 p.m. The Sports Ministry hints that the IPL could be held in empty stadiums due to coronavirus.

2:57 p.m. Asserting that the team of Cannes Film Festival was "not oblivious" to the coronavirus pandemic, president of festival said the 2020 edition will be cancelled if the outbreak worsens.

2:48 p.m. US Defence Secretary Mark Esper's visit to India on March 15-16 has been called off due to the coronavirus threat, Defence Ministry officials says. 2:17 p.m.

A 35-year-old Indian-origin doctor from Canada, who came to visit her relatives here, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus at the KGMU, a senior doctor says. 2:12 p.m.

The Indian boxing team, returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, will be "home-quarantined" in view of coronavirus threat, the national federation says. 2:02 p.m. Three women were arrested for allegedly administrating fake coronavirus vaccines to villagers in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police say.

1:58 p.m. The number of coronavirus patients in India rises to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh, and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry says. 1:50 p.m.

Indian Customs has barred passengers arriving from 15 nations, including China, the US, Italy and South Korea, from entering duty-free shopping area at the Delhi airport due to coronavirus scare. 1:48 p.m.

One more person with travel history to Iran tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, as number of confirmed cases in the Union Territory rises to three, officials say. 12:20 p.m.

Authorities in Pune warn of penal action against those who reveal the identity of patients testing positive for coronavirus on social media platforms. 12:12 p.m. The number of international passengers arriving at India's airports reduces to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri says. 11:52 a.m.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to facilitate their safe return to India. 11:23 a.m. The Haryana government declares coronavirus infection an epidemic.

11:07 a.m. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) decides to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15, to avoid large gatherings in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

10:52 a.m. A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia tested positive for coronavirus infection, the Melbourne Cricket Ground says, but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low.

10:50 a.m. Coronavirus cases continue to drop sharply in China which has reported 11 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,169, while in the worst-hit Wuhan, the cases for the first time dropped to single digit with eight new infections, amid a surge in "imported COVID-19 cases" in the country.

10:33 a.m. Investor wealth worth over Rs 8 lakh crore was wiped off as equity markets crashed amid global equity selloff after WHO termed coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

10:04 a.m. The Indian rupee plunges 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in opening trade after the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic.

10:00 a.m. Equity benchmark Sensex plummets over 1,800 points and the broader Nifty gave up the 10,000 level in opening session as worsening rout in world markets, after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, flared up fears of a global economic recession.

9:40 a.m. The matches of the Road Safety World Series, featuring greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, will be held closed doors in view of Coronavirus threat in Maharashtra. 8:18 a.m.

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus. 7:38 a.m. US president Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop coronavirus spread in the country..

