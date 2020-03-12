UP: Forest watcher killed by tiger inside Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

A forest watcher died after being mauled by a tiger during patrol duty in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Thursday. Baandhu, a daily wager working for the Forest department, was on patrol duty in Katiyara beat under Katarniaghat range on Wednesday.

He was found dead on Thursday morning, Project Officer of WWF, Dabeer Hasan said. The condition of the body suggested that he was attacked by a tiger and it bears marks on the neck and hand, Hasan said, adding that some locals had also spotted a tiger near the body.

The body has been sent for a post mortem and Rs 10,000 is being provided to the family for performing the last rites on behalf of WWF. As per rules, financial assistance will be provided after the post mortem report is prepared, Hasan added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.