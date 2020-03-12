Culture Secretary inaugurates exhibition Jallianwala Bagh at National Archives

On the occasion of 130th Foundation Day of National Archives of India (NAI), Joint Secretary of Ministry of Culture Shri P.L. Sahu inaugurated an exhibition Jallianwala Bagh at the premises of National Archives, New Delhi in the presence of Director General of National Archives of India Shri Chandan Sinha. Based on the original documents, this exhibition is an endeavor to commemorate the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre covering a period from (1915-50). The exhibition will remain open for public viewing until 30 April 2020.

The present exhibition is primarily presented with the help of original and digital copies of archival documents relating to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre available in the National Archives of India. This is an earnest attempt to portray the relentless struggle of the Indian people against the British tyranny through our record holdings.

(With Inputs from PIB)

