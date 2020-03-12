Left Menu
Development News Edition

Culture Secretary inaugurates exhibition Jallianwala Bagh at National Archives

Based on the original documents, this exhibition is an endeavor to commemorate the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre covering a period from (1915-50). 

Culture Secretary inaugurates exhibition Jallianwala Bagh at National Archives
The present exhibition is primarily presented with the help of original and digital copies of archival documents relating to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre available in the National Archives of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

On the occasion of 130th Foundation Day of National Archives of India (NAI), Joint Secretary of Ministry of Culture Shri P.L. Sahu inaugurated an exhibition Jallianwala Bagh at the premises of National Archives, New Delhi in the presence of Director General of National Archives of India Shri Chandan Sinha. Based on the original documents, this exhibition is an endeavor to commemorate the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre covering a period from (1915-50). The exhibition will remain open for public viewing until 30 April 2020.

The present exhibition is primarily presented with the help of original and digital copies of archival documents relating to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre available in the National Archives of India. This is an earnest attempt to portray the relentless struggle of the Indian people against the British tyranny through our record holdings.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

FSTC Hyderabad Training Facility Inaugurated by KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad Telangana India, Mar 12 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, a premier Aviation Training Establishment offering high-quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA, today inaugurated its brand-new 8-bay pilot trai...

The Unstoppable Force: JOY Celebrates the Spirit of Womanhood

Gurugram Haryana India, Mar 12 ANIBusinessWire India Celebrating the spirit of womanhood, BMW Group India curated several exciting experiences for women across the country. From sheer driving pleasure to sports events including golf tournam...

Motor racing-Mclaren withdraws from Australian GP after member tests positive for coronavirus

The Mclaren Racing team has withdrawn from this weekends Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated...

Iraq to halt projects and borrow abroad to offset oil crash

Iraq will have to shelve most development and energy projects and borrow abroad to ensure it can pay public servants and food imports if an oil price crash continues, officials and lawmakers said.The OPEC oil producer, which depends on oil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020