Coronavirus: 57 Pilgrims brought to Air Force Station Hindan from Iran

Due to the large scale prevalence of the Corona Virus around the world, Indian citizens who were in countries like China (Wuhan) and Iran were evacuated by Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on two occasions. On the second occasion, a total of 57 pilgrims from Ladakh region who had visited Quom, Iran for pilgrimage, were brought by C-17 aircraft on 10 March 2020 to Air Force Station Hindan. These consisted of 33 women, 02 children, and 22 men.

A quarantine facility has been established at AF Stn Hindan for these pilgrims which has all required facilities for rest and recuperation. The administrative arrangements (identification of buildings, perimeter security, food, and water supply, bed and linen, laundry, housekeeping, entertainment, sewage disposal, transportation, etc) has been organized at the camp and the medical support (daily examination, lab testing, advise on disinfection and bio-medical waste management, public health measures, management of symptomatic patients, surveillance, creation and referral to isolation wards at the nearest hospital) has been organized by Indian Air Force authorities in liaison with local civil administration. The detailed protocols for patient transportation and referral to the nearest designated/identified isolation ward of service / civil hospitals have been kept ready.

Detailed guidelines as mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for quarantine in suspected COVID-19 cases have been implemented. The total period for quarantine is 14 days. The Indian Air Force, as part of the defense services support to civil authorities, would continue unabated relief measures until the situation is normal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

