Former Punjab minister quits SAD, joins rebel Akali leader Dhindsa

Once a close confidant of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha quit the SAD along with his brother Maan Singh Garcha and nephew Harpreet Singh Garcha on Thursday, joining expelled party leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Jagdish Singh Garcha has been a two-time Kila Raipur MLA while Harpreet was a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son and former state finance minister Parminder Singh Dhinsa were present on the occasion when the Garchas lent support to them and quit the Shiromani Akali Dal. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder were expelled from the SAD last month for "anti-party" activities

Commenting on the occasion, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said,"Our main aim is to free the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee from the clutches of the Badal family." In reply to a question, Dhindsa told reporters that many other senior Akali leaders who were in touch with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.