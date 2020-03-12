CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar promoted as DG, BOC

Senior IIS officer Nitin D Wakankar, who became the media face of the CBI when it was battling negative perception in the aftermath of a turf war between an agency chief and his deputy, has been promoted as Director General, Bureau of Outreach and Communications, a government order said on Thursday. Wakankar with support from new agency chief R K Shukla successfully managed to calm the troubled waters by sticking to the books, officials in the agency said.

He has served in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Defence Ministry and headed Mumbai region in various capacities during his career. An Indian Information Service (IIS) group-A officer, Wakankar was appointed as the CBI spokesperson close on the heels of the removal of Alok Verma as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation by a high-powered selection committee, they said. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an order on Thursday announcing his promotion as Director General, Bureau of Outreach and Communication, New Delhi..

