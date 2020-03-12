Left Menu
Zero paper attendance in Delhi govt schools from April 1: Sisodia

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:33 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:33 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday that Delhi government schools will resort to "zero paper attendance" from April 1

"Zero paper attendance to be implemented in Delhi government schools from April 1. The process of digitising exam result tabulation and attendance records is underway. Tablets will soon be provided to all remaining government school teachers," he said at a meeting of officials of the Directorate of Education to outline further plan of action

"I would request everyone to not have arrogance. For the recognition that we are receiving today for our dedicated efforts in changing the education model of Delhi, people from other states and countries have been reaching out to us to learn from us. "So we should not be swelled up with arrogance while sharing our educational practices and model with them. It should be a learning experience for us as well, to pick ideas from other states and countries for strengthening our education mode," Sisodia added. The AAP leader also asked the officials to keep a track on the installation of CCTV cameras at schools and classrooms. "Each deputy director should keep a track of the number of CCTV cameras installed in the schools within their zone, whether they are functional or not, and if passwords have been provided to the parents or not. Passwords have to be provided to parents for those classrooms where CCTVs have been installed so that they can access the classes of their wards," he said. PTI GJS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

