Nityanand Rai lauds NCRB's role networking police stations under CCTNS project

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) celebrated its 35th Inception Day, on March 12, 2020 (Thursday). Union Minister of State for Home Shri Nityanand Rai graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Shri V.S.K. Kumudhi, DG, BPR&D, was the Guest of Honour on this occasion. DGs and Senior officers from various central and state police organizations as well as former DGs of NCRB attended the function.

On this occasion, besides giving away the medals to officers for meritorious service and other awards, the Minister launched Crime Multi-Agency Centre (Cri-MAC) for sharing of information on heinous crime and other issues related to inter-state coordination. He also launched the National Cybercrime Training Centre (NCTC) for professional quality eLearning services on cybercrime investigation on large scale to police officers, judges, prosecutors, and other stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State lauded the role of NCRB networking 15993 Police Stations and 8208 higher Police offices across the country under the CCTNS project. He said that the huge database of CCTNS will help investigators in solving crime cases faster. He added that fingerprints were being used in the country from very early times and mentioned that the National Fingerprint Identification System(NAFIS) being set up by NCRB will be a game-changer for police. He emphasized the importance of capacity building in the cyber-crime investigation and mentioned the Government's resolve in tackling the menace of increasing cyber-crime.

Shri Ram Phal Pawar, Director, NCRB welcomed the guests and informed that NCRB has released all the pending publications this year including 'Crime in India', 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India', 'Prison Statistics India' and 'Finger Print in India', which are being widely referred to by the researchers and policymakers. He briefed the gathering about the automatic matching and generation of alerts to police stations on the matching of missing persons with found persons and dead bodies in the police database.

The system will also generate alerts on the matching of recovered and stolen vehicles based on a national database of CCTNS. He also mentioned how NCRB had joined in Global efforts against Child pornography. He also elaborated about the CCTNS Hackathon & Cyber Challenge 2020 organised by NCRB in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation, which received an overwhelming response from police, industry, and academia. He said that it has helped in gathering innovative ideas for improving CCTNS.

(With Inputs from PIB)

