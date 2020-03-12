Mark attendance through face, not biometrics: SPPU tells staff

The Savitribai Phule PuneUniversity (SPPU) on Thursday advised teachers and otherstaff to use face-recognition method to register attendanceinstead of contact-based biometric system to prevent spread ofthe coronavirus

So far nine persons have tested positive for thecoronavirus in the city

"The attendance system is equipped with bio-metric aswell as face-recognition systems. In view of COVID-19outbreak, faculty and non-teaching staff have been advised touse face-recognition instead of biometric system," said avarsity official.

