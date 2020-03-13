Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAARC leadership could chalk out strong strategy to fight coronavirus: PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 14:05 IST
SAARC leadership could chalk out strong strategy to fight coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed a video conference of SAARC leaders to chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus and set an example for the world. "I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," he said.

"Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," Modi said on Twitter. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people are healthy, he said.

Together, the prime minister said, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is A regional intergovernmental organization that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

'My father is a free man again,' writes Farooq Abdullah's daughter after Govt revokes detention order of NC chief

Minutes after the news came in that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months in detention, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan expressed happiness over Twitter and said, My father is a free ma...

Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested ...

Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously on Friday to declare a state of emergency until April 13 to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases in the country more than tripled to 23.The Balkan country confirmed...

Government enjoined by Constitution to protect human rights

As March marks Human Rights Month, the government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing and protecting human rights.Government is enjoined by the Constitution to advance and to protect, without fear or favor, peoples democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020