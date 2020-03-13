Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fencing around forest areas permitted under centrally sponsored schemes: Javadekar tells LS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:29 IST
Fencing around forest areas permitted under centrally sponsored schemes: Javadekar tells LS

The Centre on Friday said it has permitted fencing around forest areas to ensure safety of people living in adjacent villages from attacks by wild animals. Responding to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government is providing financial and technical assistance to state governments for activities like erection of physical barriers around forest areas to avoid man-animal conflict. "The Central government supplements the efforts of state governments by providing financial and technical assistance to the state/UT governments under various centrally sponsored schemes for management of wildlife," said the minister in his written reply to a question asked by BSP MP Malook Nagar. "Activities such as construction/erection of physical barriers, such as barbed wire fence, solar powered electric fence, bio-fencing etc. are permitted under the schemes for ensuring safety of people living near forest areas," he added. The environment minister also said that as per state forest department of Uttar Pradesh, six persons have lost their lives in man-leopard conflict in Bijnaur District alone in the year 2019-2020.

Replying to another question on ensuring safety of wild animals and adequate food for them to prevent them from entering residential areas, the minister said the Centre has taken a number of steps regarding the same. "A network of Protected Areas (PAs) namely, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation reserves and community reserves covering important wildlife habitat have been created all over the country by the respective states/UTs under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 to conserve wild animals and their habitats," he said.

"The ministry has issued guidelines in context of human-wildlife conflict to the chief wildlife wardens of all the states/UT administrations," Javadekar said. Elaborating on the measures, the minister said periodic awareness campaigns are organised to sensitize, guide and advise the general public on human-wildlife conflict, including dissemination of information through various forms of media.

"Ministry through its Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) namely Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH) provides funds to states and UTs for carrying out various activities for habitat improvement works namely restoration of natural water bodies, creation of artificial ponds, waterholes, augmenting food/fodder sources at various places within protected areas to minimise the human animal conflict," he said. RHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Jakson to set up 70 MW Solar Power plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 300 crores

New Delhi India, Mar 13 ANIBusinessWire India Jakson Group, Indias leading diversified energy and EPC Solutions company announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement PPA with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited APDCL for a 70 MW ...

Australia defeat New Zealand by 71 runs in first ODI

A spirited performance guided Australia to defeat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Friday. Chasing a moderate target of 259, the hosts bundled out the Kiwis at 187 in 41 overs. The match was played at...

Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccers governing bodies said. Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously ...

UK plan for coronavirus based on scientific advice -PM's spokesman

Britains plan for dealing with coronavirus is based on scientific and medical advice and it is up to individual companies to choose to take other steps, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.The spokesman also said tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020