Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj: 2 minors involved in lynching of Pehlu Khan sent to juvenile home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:29 IST
Raj: 2 minors involved in lynching of Pehlu Khan sent to juvenile home

Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board on Friday sent two minors to an observation home for three years for their involvement in the Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017. "The board sentenced the minors to three years in juvenile home," Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Amandeep Singh said, adding that the duo was convicted last week.

They were part of the mob that allegedly lynched the 55-year-old dairy farmer. In August last year, six men accused of lynching Khan were acquitted by a lower court in Alwar. The state government had filed an appeal against the court order in high court on October.

Khan, his two sons and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were intercepted and thrashed by cow vigilantes near Alwar's Behror on April 1, 2017. Khan died on April 3 in a hospital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: All classes, exams at IIT-Kanpur suspended till March 29

With the outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has decided to suspend all classes and exams as a precautionary measure till March 29, its director Abhay Karandikar said here on Friday. The mid-se...

After US strikes back at militia group in Iraq, Tehran warns Trump to not escalate tensions

Iranian leaders have warned United States President Donald Trump on Friday to not escalate tensions in the Middle East. The warning comes after the US forces launched a retaliatory attack on Thursday on Iran-backed Shia militia who had laun...

No 'brain drain', young leaders will be given responsible positions: Cong after Scindia exit

Days after Jyotiraditya Scindias shocking move to the BJP, the Congress on Friday asserted that no brain drain was happening in the party and said young leaders would be attended to and given responsible positions going forward. Dismissing ...

Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and restored to firing and shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Friday, a defence spokesperson saidAround 3.00 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020