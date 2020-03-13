Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Despotism, arbitrariness' constitute rule of law in J&K: Chidambaram after Abdullah's release

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:35 IST
'Despotism, arbitrariness' constitute rule of law in J&K: Chidambaram after Abdullah's release

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday hit out at the Modi government for keeping former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah under detention for seven months, alleging that "despotism and arbitrariness" constitute the rule of law in the Union Territory. Chidambaram's attack on the government came after Abdullah was released following the Jammu and Kashmir administration's revoking of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against the former chief minister.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah, welcome to freedom. What was the justification to keep him in detention without charges for 7 months? If there was justification (there was none), what is the reason for releasing him today?" Chidambaram said. "Despotism and arbitrariness constitute the Rule of Law in J&K. And this virus is spreading to many states in India," the former home minister said.

Abdullah was under detention since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. The former J&K chief minister thanked parliamentarians who "fought for my freedom" from detention and said he will be able to take a decision on future only after other leaders are released.

Abdullah also expressed hope that he would be able to attend Parliament. "I am free... Hope others political leaders would be released soon. Thank all parliamentarians who fought for my freedom. Will be able to take decision on future only after other leaders are released," Abdullah, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, told reporters from the terrace of his residence here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: All classes, exams at IIT-Kanpur suspended till March 29

With the outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has decided to suspend all classes and exams as a precautionary measure till March 29, its director Abhay Karandikar said here on Friday. The mid-se...

After US strikes back at militia group in Iraq, Tehran warns Trump to not escalate tensions

Iranian leaders have warned United States President Donald Trump on Friday to not escalate tensions in the Middle East. The warning comes after the US forces launched a retaliatory attack on Thursday on Iran-backed Shia militia who had laun...

No 'brain drain', young leaders will be given responsible positions: Cong after Scindia exit

Days after Jyotiraditya Scindias shocking move to the BJP, the Congress on Friday asserted that no brain drain was happening in the party and said young leaders would be attended to and given responsible positions going forward. Dismissing ...

Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and restored to firing and shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Friday, a defence spokesperson saidAround 3.00 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020