Coronavirus: J-K govt orders closure of all malls, gyms, swimming pools in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered closure of all malls, gyms, swimming pools, recreational clubs in the district till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, an official said. As it is not possible to serve this order individually, it shall be circulated in print, electronic and social media for information of all concerned, District Magistrate (DM) Jammu, Sushma Chauhan said.

"It is hereby ordered that all shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, recreational clubs of Jammu district shall remain closed with immediate effect," she said in the order. Any violation of this order shall invite action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by order of the district magistrate, Jammu, she said.

The virus has a pattern of transmission at a rapid rate incase prescribed preventive protocols like avoiding mass gatherings are not strictly followed, the DM said. She said it is felt that large gatherings in malls, gyms, swimming pools, recreational clubs may cause the spread of COVID-19 from infected to non-infected; "Whereas, section 144 of the CrPC empowers the undersigned to issue certain directions and orders in urgent case of nuisances of apprehended danger when it is considered that such direction is likely to prevent danger to human life, health or safety." PTI AB KJ KJ.

