2 held in Delhi's Dwarka for supplying illicit liquor

Two alleged bootleggers were arrested from Delhi's Dwarka area and 114 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from them, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Uday Kumar (32) and Sukhveer Singh (26), both residents of Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, they said.

After police received a tip-off on Thursday, a trap was laid in Dwarka's Sector-1 near Agrasen Hospital and the accused were arrested when they were travelling in two cars, a senior police officer said. A total of 114 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from them, he said. During interrogation, Kumar and Singh disclosed that they were bringing the liquor from Haryana and were going to supply it in Ghaziabad, the police said..

