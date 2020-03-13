Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man, out on bail in elder daughter's rape case, sexually

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tura
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:45 IST
Man, out on bail in elder daughter's rape case, sexually

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by her father who was out on bail after spending years in prison for allegedly raping his other daughter and impregnating her, the Meghalaya Police said on Friday. The incident happened near Dalu in the state's West Garo Hills district, officials said.

The 45-year-old man was arrested in 2016 after he allegedly impregnated his elder daughter, who was then 16 years old, they said. She later gave birth to a child and started living elsewhere, officials said.

He was released on bail a few months back after his wife pleaded in the court that he was the sole bread earner of the family, they said. Soon after his release, the man allegedly started sexually assaulting his younger daughter. When community leaders came to know of it, they informed the police and he was arrested again, officials said.

"These kinds of ghastly acts cannot be accepted in a civilised society. The father was arrested after we received information. We will ensure that such criminals are not allowed to go back to the society," said MGR Kumar, superintendent of police of West Garo Hills. The father has confessed to sexually assaulting the younger daughter, police sources said.

A case has been filed against him, police said, adding that further investigations are underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Canada delays budget, shuts down House, could warn against foreign travel

Canada on Friday moved to suspend the House of Commons, delay the presentation of a new budget, and may soon advise against non-essential foreign travel in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, senior officials said on Friday...

Axis Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra to invest Rs 3,100 crore in Yes Bank

In a major development, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have decided to invest Rs 3,100 crore in Yes Bank. The Boards of Directors of Axis Bank and HDFC on Friday approved to invest up to Rs 600 crore and Rs 1,000 crore...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rise on spending hopes but bounce fizzles

Stocks across the globe bounced back on Friday after historic drops, but hopes of more central bank stimulus and government spending went only so far and the comeback lost steam in a week of pandemic panic-selling across markets. Volatility...

MSF urges Greece to evacuate migrant camps due to coronavirus risk

Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres MSF has urged Greece to immediately evacuate migrants from overcrowded camps on its islands due to a high risk of the coronavirus spreading swiftly among people living in squalid conditions. Greece r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020