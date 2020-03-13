Duped by investment firm, 80-year-old man hangs self from

An 80-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in West Bengal's Malda district after losing the money he invested in a private financial institution, police said on Friday. The incident happened in Islampur village in Old Malda, they said.

A few years back, Raghunath Swarnakar sold his 10 bigha agricultural land and invested around Rs 2 lakh in a scheme offered by the private financial institution, police said. He went into depression as he did not get back the money, they said.

On Thursday night, he went to a mango orchard near his house and hanged himself from a tree, police said. His body was found by locals in the morning who then informed the police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said..

