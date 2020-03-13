Coronavirus: Academic activities at IIT Kharagpur suspended till March 31

In order to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the IIT Kharagpur has suspended all academic activities till March 31. Students and residents have been advised not to travel outside the campus. Students outside the campus have been instructed to stay at home.

However, students will be able to avail of online facilities for classroom courses. Laboratory courses, however, would remain suspended until further notice. COVID-19 advisory has been issued and displayed across the campus to create awareness and encourage responsible behaviour. (ANI)

