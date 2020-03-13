Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces here on Friday. DIG North Kashmir Suleman Choudhary, in a press brief, said, "The Joint operation of 32 RR, 92 battalion CRPF and SOG was launched at Shatlu area of Rafiabad on the specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the search operation, the terrorists in hiding opened fire on the security's search operation team. In retaliation, one terrorist was killed identified."

The terrorist was identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat of Shatlua village. "Arms and ammunition including one AK 56, three magazines, two live grenades and 70 AK rounds were recovered," the DIG said. (ANI)

