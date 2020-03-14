Civilian injured in Pak firing along LoC in JK's Poonch
A 52-year-old civilian was injured in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Mohammad Rafiq was hit by a bullet from across the border outside his house at Gohlad village in Mendhar sector, they said. The officials said Rafiq was evacuated to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment for an injury in his thigh
They said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked small arms firing in the sector, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army
The cross-border firing between the two sides lasted for sometime, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammad Rafiq
- Pakistani
- Kashmir
- Poonch
- Mendhar
- Indian Army
