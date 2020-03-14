Coronavirus: After shutting down educational institutions, Pb to close cinema halls, restaurants

After ordering closure of all educational institutions in the state till March 31, the Punjab government is likely to shut down cinema halls, restaurants and clubs till the end of this month amid coronavirus scare. Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the government is contemplating to take this step keeping public health in view. "Keeping public health in view, we are contemplating closure of cinemas, restaurants, gyms, clubs till March 31. Besides, we are also thinking to impose ban till the end of this month on all such public functions which attract big crowds," Sidhu told PTI over phone.

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Punjab government on Friday ordered closure of all universities, colleges and school till March 31. Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had earlier said, "Holidays have been declared in all government and private schools in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure." Punjab's Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bjawa had said the government has decided to close all government, private colleges and universities till March 31.

A seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM), formed by the Punjab government to review the situation on a daily basis triggered by coronavirus scare, on Friday asked the deputy commissioners not to grant permission for mass gatherings. In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra here, the GoM also urged religious leaders and Dera (sect) heads to postpone their scheduled religious congregations.

According to Punjab's health department, more than 88,000 passengers, including at Amritsar and Mohali international airports, had been screened so far for COVID-19. More than 6,600 passengers with travel history to coronavirus hit countries were screened and 335 passengers were found untraced.

One passenger, who returned from Italy, tested positive and is currently admitted to government hospital in Amritsar..

