80-year-old woman held for throwing acid on sister-in-law

Coimbatore, Mar 14 (PTI): An octogenarian woman was held near here on Saturday for allegedly hurling acid on her relative and another man following a domestic quarrel, police said. Ramathal and her sister-in-law used to quarrel with each other frequently over a family dispute, they said.

This morning, Ramathal in a fit of anger threw acid kept to polish vessels on Shakunthala who sustained serious injuries on her face, the police said. A youth who was standing nearby also sustained injuries, they said.

Their neighbours took both to the government hospital here, they said, adding that the accused has been detained for interrogation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

