Young entrepreneurs showing keen interests to invest in northeast: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that young entrepreneurs from Gujarat, Karnataka and other parts of the country are showing keen interests to invest in the northeastern region and this is happening due to ease of business and friendly environment. Addressing the week-long 'Meghalayan Age Conclave' near here, Singh complimented Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for having organised the event which would showcase the state to the rest of the world.

The event had to be scaled down because of precautionary advisory issued in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "Young entrepreneurs from Gujarat, Karnataka and other parts of the country are showing keen interests to invest in the Northeastern region. This change in scenario has happened only in the last three to four years because of the ease of entrepreneurship and a friendly environment," Singh, the Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), said.

He said the event was planned in a very big way but in the wake of the advisory issued by health authorities, it has been scaled down. Singh said the DoNER Ministry had about three years ago introduced the provision to provide venture fund for young start-ups so that it could prevent exodus of youth from northeastern states.

But today, because of the increasing ease of entrepreneurship, young start ups from different states of India coming over to northeast to try their fortune here because this region offers unexplored potentials for trade, business, tourism and other areas of livelihood, the Union minister said..

