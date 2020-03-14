2 accuse man of staring at them, stab him to death in Nagpur

Nagpur, March 13 (PTI)A man was stabbed to death bytwo people after they objected to him staring at them inNagpur, police said on Saturday

The incident happened at a paan shop in Hudkeshwararea on Friday night

"We arrested Dilip Uikey and Ankit Bhosale forstabbing to death Ravindra Bhongade. They stabbed Bhongadeafter picking up a fight claiming he was staring at them," theHudkeshwar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

