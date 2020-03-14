Conrad Sangma pitches for collaboration with Bangladesh for

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Saturday that the Centre has accorded required attention to the Northeast, which is paving way for concerted development and growth in the region. Addressing 'The Meghalayan Age' tourism conclave at Thadlaskein, he said the programme is part of the state's efforts to provide an opportunity for visitors to experience Meghalaya.

The chief minister stressed the need to explore the possibility of working collaboratively with the neighboring countries in the field of tourism and boosting cultural and economic ties. "We have realized the potential we have with our immediate neighbor Bangladesh. The country is moving very fast, they have a growth rate of almost 8 percent, their GDP is nearly USD 400 billion. We have to look at the opportunity next door and build relations that would economically benefit our people," Sangma said.

The chief minister said that his government is working towards attracting investments and ensure a sustainable development model of growth. He said plans are being formulated on models to boost luxury tourism that would be remunerative for the people of the state and also ensure that Meghalaya becomes a sought- after tourism destination, not only in the country but globally.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, who was present at the programme, said that the event was scaled down in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He said that in the last five years, the Centre has provided adequate thrust for creating better infrastructure and promote the development of Northeast.

"Prior to the formation of the NDA government, the budget of the North Eastern Council was around Rs 700 crore, however, we have increased it to about Rs 1,400 crore. We have different plans to promote and ensure the welfare of the region," said the minister of state (independent charge) for the development of the northeastern region.

