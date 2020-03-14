Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conrad Sangma pitches for collaboration with Bangladesh for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 22:34 IST
Conrad Sangma pitches for collaboration with Bangladesh for
The chief minister said that his government is working towards attracting investments and ensure a sustainable development model of growth. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Saturday that the Centre has accorded required attention to the Northeast, which is paving way for concerted development and growth in the region. Addressing 'The Meghalayan Age' tourism conclave at Thadlaskein, he said the programme is part of the state's efforts to provide an opportunity for visitors to experience Meghalaya.

The chief minister stressed the need to explore the possibility of working collaboratively with the neighboring countries in the field of tourism and boosting cultural and economic ties. "We have realized the potential we have with our immediate neighbor Bangladesh. The country is moving very fast, they have a growth rate of almost 8 percent, their GDP is nearly USD 400 billion. We have to look at the opportunity next door and build relations that would economically benefit our people," Sangma said.

The chief minister said that his government is working towards attracting investments and ensure a sustainable development model of growth. He said plans are being formulated on models to boost luxury tourism that would be remunerative for the people of the state and also ensure that Meghalaya becomes a sought- after tourism destination, not only in the country but globally.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, who was present at the programme, said that the event was scaled down in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He said that in the last five years, the Centre has provided adequate thrust for creating better infrastructure and promote the development of Northeast.

"Prior to the formation of the NDA government, the budget of the North Eastern Council was around Rs 700 crore, however, we have increased it to about Rs 1,400 crore. We have different plans to promote and ensure the welfare of the region," said the minister of state (independent charge) for the development of the northeastern region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 150,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed 150,000 on Saturday driven by a spike in infections in Italy, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sourcesItaly announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday, bringing the global total to...

IndiGo to cancel some flights to UAE

IndiGo on Saturday said it will cancel some of its flights to the UAE after the Gulf country announced that it would suspend all entry visas, except diplomatic visas, from March 17 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the ai...

Resignations of six out of 22 rebel Cong MLAs accepted by Speaker, BJP demands trust vote

The resignations of six MLAs out of 22 rebel Congress legislators were accepted by the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker on Saturday, even as the BJP claimed the Kamal Nath government has lost majority and demanded that a floor test be held b...

Coronavirus: Guj govt issues epidemic disease notification

The Gujarat government has issued a notification declaring coronavirus as an epidemic disease under the Indian Epidemic Act, 1897, empowering certain officials to take action against classified cases as part of preventive measures. The noti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020