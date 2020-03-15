U'khand govt declares coronavirus an epidemic; shuts schools, colleges and cinema halls
The Uttarakhand government has declared novel coronavirus an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31, official sources said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state council of ministers here late on Saturday night.
However, medical colleges will remain open, they said. Under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Centre has authorised state governments to take preventive measures to control the spread of coronavirus, state government spokesperson and Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said.
The state government has the authority under the Act to close any school, college or theatre incase it feels they may pose a threat to public health, he said. There has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
However, a 26-year-old IIT-Roorkee student with suspected symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to an isolation ward of a hospital in Haridwar on Saturday. The M.Tech student had returned from Japan on March 3..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Madan Kaushik
- IIT
- Roorkee
- Haridwar
- Japan
- COVID
ALSO READ
Accelerating wetland conservation must for river rejuvenation: Roorkee Water Conclave
IIT Roorkee, Dehradun Smart City Ltd sign MoU for city's makeover
IIT Mandi inks pact with NABARD for setting up 3 FPOs in HP
NMDC and IIT Hyderabad sign MoU to support start-ups through incubation program
Noida residents' per capita income higher than that of Delhiites, says Adityanath