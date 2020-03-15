Legal action likely against COVID-19 suspected patient who reached Agra : DM

The district administration is likely to take legal action against the suspected coronavirus woman patient who fled from Bengaluru and reached Agra. "It was an unfortunate incident. Since her father is a Railway employee, I will request the Divisional Railway Manager (Agra) to take appropriate disciplinary actions against her father for giving wrong information and lying with the team," informed Prabhu Narayan Singh, District Magistrate Agra on Saturday.

"We are thinking of taking legal action against the woman and her family. A message should be sent out, what if another 10 families get affected because of them?" he added. A Bengaluru based techie was recently tested positive for coronavirus after his wife and he returned from Italy.

After the man showed symptoms of the disease, his wife allegedly fled from Bengaluru and reached Agra on March 9. One of the health officials who reached her house in Agra, said, "There was a suspected case of coronavirus in the Railway colony here, her husband is in Bengaluru. The suspected case will be kept under isolation."

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared it a pandemic. Globally, at least 145374 confirmed cases have been reported and more than 5400 people have lost their lives due to the disease. So far, India has detected 93 positive cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.