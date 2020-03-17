Coronavirus: IAF aircraft transports specialised sterilisation chemicals from Delhi to Srinagar

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has provided a Dornier aircraft to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for airlifting specialized sterilization chemicals from Delhi to Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday

"Grateful to CAS Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria for detailing an IAF Dornier Aircraft to enable SMC to airlift 1,000 liters of specialized sterilization chemicals from Delhi to Srinagar. Also thankful to GoC @ChinarcorpsIA Lt. Gen B. S. Raju for coordinating this!" SMC mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said in a tweet on Tuesday

The SMC has launched a massive drive to disinfect public places in the city to prevent spread of coronavirus in the city.

