Coronavirus: Army postpones all training courses starting from March 23

As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Army has postponed all training courses for its personnel which were scheduled to begin from March 23 onwards, officials said on Tuesday

The Army has also cancelled non-essential training, conferences and movement of personnel, they said

Courses that are in progress will continue with necessary precautions, they added.

