Man held for killing two fawns in Jharkhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ramgarh
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 09:58 IST
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing two fawns in a forest in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Wednesday. The accused killed the animals in Rauta forest under Mandu block on Monday, they said.

He posted photos of carcasses on the social media and allegedly consumed their meat, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vijay Shankar Dubey said. The man, identified as Mantu Tudu, was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, police said.

"Tudu admitted that he posted photos of the carcasses in the social media before cooking and eating their meat," Dubey said. An investigation has been initiated, police added.

