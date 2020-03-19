Man shot dead by unidentified people in UP's Balrampur

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified people in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Haroon. The incident took place in Alijanpurwa near the city police station on Wednesday night, they said

The body has been sent for post-mortem

An FIR has been registered against three persons, who are absconding, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

