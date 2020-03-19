2 youths hospitalised after attacks in separate incidents in UP's Shamli

Two youths were attacked by miscreants that left them with serious injuries in separate incidents in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. In the first incident, three youngsters came on a bike and opened fire at Lakki, a student, at a petrol pump in Shamli on Wednesday when the victim had come to fill up his vehicle, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

The three miscreants are absconding and a search is on, he said, adding that Lakki has been hospitalised. In the other incident, 26-year-old Sajid was stabbed with a sharp weapon and hit with batons in an attack by six people at a car service centre in Kairana town of the district on Wednesday, the SP said.

The victim was shifted to hospital in serious condition, Jaiswal added. The attackers had an enmity with the victim and police are searching for them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

