PM should make statement in House on efforts to combat

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:02 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:02 IST
Members from the Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a statement in the House on the efforts to combat coronavirus. Soon after the Question Hour, Sudip Bandhopadhyay (TMC) said while the prime minister is addressing the nation this evening on the issue of coronavirus, he should also make a statement in the House.

His party colleague Asit Kumar Mal also demanded that a statement from the prime minister in the House. The prime minister will address the nation at 8 pm Thursady on coronavirus and efforts by the government to combat the threat.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the government to ensure that Indians stranded outside the country at various airports should be brought back. Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant referred to the 58 Indian students struck at Singapore airport and urged the government to bring them home.

He said out of the 58, 25 are women and they should not remain stranded there. Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) said while the government is making efforts to contain the spread of the virus, it seems to have a "partial" approach towards Parliament.

While he did not explain his remark, Speaker Om Birla did not allow him to speak..

