MP: Five charred to death as trucks catch fire after collision

Five persons were charred to death after two trucks collided and caught fire here, police said on Thursday. The incident, which occurred late on Wednesday night, also left two others injured, police said.

"One of the trucks was going to Sarangpur from Dewas, while the other one was heading to Gwalior from Nagpur. They collided on A B Road here," Additional Superintendent of Police R S Prajapati said. Due to the collision, both the trucks caught fire and five persons travelling in them were charred to death, he added.

Two other persons, who were injured in the incident, have been hospitalised, the official said. Police have identified three victims so far, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

