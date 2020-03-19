Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Five charred to death as trucks catch fire after collision

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shajapur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:30 IST
MP: Five charred to death as trucks catch fire after collision

Five persons were charred to death after two trucks collided and caught fire here, police said on Thursday. The incident, which occurred late on Wednesday night, also left two others injured, police said.

"One of the trucks was going to Sarangpur from Dewas, while the other one was heading to Gwalior from Nagpur. They collided on A B Road here," Additional Superintendent of Police R S Prajapati said. Due to the collision, both the trucks caught fire and five persons travelling in them were charred to death, he added.

Two other persons, who were injured in the incident, have been hospitalised, the official said. Police have identified three victims so far, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi peace panel to seek Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp's help to spot those behind inflammatory posts

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee for Peace and Harmony said on Thursday that it will ask WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter to help it identify some offenders who have shared inflammatory posts on social media. The panel, set up to foil...

Indians who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran in proper medical care, recovering: MEA.

Indians who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran in proper medical care, recovering MEA....

Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020

Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics cha...

Esports-La Liga players turn to FIFA to help fill coronavirus void

Spains La Liga may be shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the fierce competition between teams is set to carry on in the virtual world with an esports tournament featuring a player from each club. With all major European soccer l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020