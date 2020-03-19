Covid-19: FRRO asks visa applicants to avoid visiting its

The Mumbai Police's Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Thursday urged visa applicants to avoid visiting its office till April 15 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The FRRO office, situated at the police's Special Branch Building on Badruddin Tayyabji Marg, usually witnesses a heavy footfall of people.

The FRRO has urged people approaching it for visa- related services, including registration, extension and Overseas Citizens of India, to avoid visiting the office, an official said. Foreign nationals can contact the office through email frromumbai@nic.in or call on 02222620446 for any query or grievance, he said.

They should also go through Covid-19 travel advisories for the same, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

